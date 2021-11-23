Asante Kotoko and NLA sign 1 million cedis partnership deal

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko and National Lottery Authority (NLA) have announced the signing of a partnership valued at 1 million Ghana cedis (over $160,000).

The deal was sealed with the launch on Monday morning at Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi with NLA becoming the newest partner of the Ghanaian giants.



This comes barely a week after Kotoko and betting company Betika agreed on a two-year partnership deal worth 1.3 million Ghana cedis.



Monday’s event was attended by Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah who expressed gratitude to NLA for investing in the club.



NLA boss Samuel Awuku, a well-known Asante Kotoko fan was also at the popular hotel.

Asante Kotoko club legends, namely Coach Kwasi Appiah, Daniel Asare, George Kennedy, Opoku Nti, Abdul Razak and Papa Arko were present.



NLA becomes the thirteenth sponsorship deal sealed by Nana Yaw Amponsah led management since his appointment in September 2020.



According to reports, NLA will announce a similar deal with Kotoko's sworn rivals Hearts of Oak in the coming days.



