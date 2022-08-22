Asante Kotoko announce 10th signing Sherif Mohammed ahead of new season

Defender Sherif Mohammed (L) has joined Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko SC have announced the signing of defender Sherif Mohammed ahead of the upcoming season.

The central defender becomes the 10th signing of the Porcupine Warriors as they aim at retaining the Ghana Premier League title and also make an impact in the CAF Champions League.



Mohammed signed a three-year deal with the Ghana champions as he joins from the lower-tier side EuroAfrica FC.



He has been training with Kotoko since the commencement of their pre-season activities in Accra towards the 2022-23 football campaign.



Mohammed was introduced when Kotoko thrashed lower-tier side Panthers FC in a pre-season friendly a week ago.

The young defender is the latest addition to the Red family after the signings of Moise D'assise Pouaty, Frederick Asare, Nicholas Mensah, Ernest Osei-Poku, and Uganda international Steven Dese Mukwala.



The other recruits are Thomas Peleg Djomian, Ivorian midfielder Eric Serge Zézé, Enoch Morrison and John Tedeku.



