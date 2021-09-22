Asante Kotoko announce signing of 'Assuom Messi' Clinton Opoku

Asante Kotoko's new signing, Clinton Opoku

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of youngster Clinton Opoku.

The Porcupine Warriors signed the 18-year-old on a four-year deal from Division One side Phar Rangers.



Opoku, described as Assuom Messi becomes the third signing by the club ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



"A young prospect with a big future...We have completed the signing of 18-year-old attacking midfielder Clinton Opoku on a 4-year deal from Phar Rangers. Welcome, Assuom Messi," wrote the club on Twitter, confirming the arrival of the youngster.



Asante Kotoko began pre-season on Monday after announcing Dr Prosper Odum as the club's new coach.



The former WAFA gaffer is assisted by David Ocloo and John Eduafo.

Last season, the Reds finished second on the Ghana Premier League table before reaching the quarter-finals of the MTN FA cup.



