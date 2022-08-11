2
Asante Kotoko announce signing of Cameroonian goalkeeper Moise D'Assise

FZ0Yz76WYAErjrv Kotoko CEO (right) with the new signing

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giant, Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of Cameroonian goalkeeper ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ????’????????????????????????.

The club nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors last season excelled in the Ghanaian top-flight league.

Following an impressive performance, the Reds emerged as champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season at the end of the season.

Preparing to do better next season, Asante Kotoko have decided to reinforce its squad.

After successful talks, the club has today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a young goalkeeper, ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ????’????????????????????????.

“From the busy streets of Yaoundé, ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ????’???????????????????????? is our newest Warrior. The goalkeeper joins us on a two-year deal,” an official club statement from Asante Kotoko has said.

