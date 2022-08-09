0
Asante Kotoko announce the departure of Francis Andy Kumi

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko have officially confirmed the departure of attacker Francis Andy Kumi.

Kumi joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2021 from UniStar Academy, he could not cement his position in the team due to injuries.

In May, the attacker denied ever asking to leave the club and insisted he is happy in Kumasi and will stay to fight for his place in the team.

Asante Kotoko took to its official social media platforms to make the announcement.

"Agreement has been reached with Francis Andy Kumi to end his stay with us by mutual consent," the club said in a short message.

"The club and the entire Porcupine family wishes Andy the very best for his future,"

