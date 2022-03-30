0
Asante Kotoko are champions already – Kwame Kyei

Asante Kotoko Records First Ever Win In Dormaa After Beating Aduana Stars 2 0 .jfif Asante Kotoko’s next game is on Thursday night at 6 pm

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei, has declared current Ghana Premier League (GPL) leaders as champions of the season with 13 games to go.

Dr. Kyei made this statement last Friday in an interview with Akoma FM.

He was also confident that Ghana will make it to Qatar.

“The boys (Black Stars) did really well and I have so much confidence that with God, Ghana will qualify on Tuesday.”

But he added when asked about the GPL: “Oh, on the league (GPL), we will win it. In fact, we have won it already.”

Asante Kotoko’s next game is on Thursday night, at 6 pm as they take on Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

