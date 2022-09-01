13
Asante Kotoko arrive in Ghana after pre-season tour in Sudan

Asante Kotoko 765677 Asante Kotoko in Ghana

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko have arrived in Ghana following their pre-season tour in Sudan.

Kotoko had planned a pre-season tour in Turkey, but due to visa issues, the club opted for a tour in Sudan instead.

The Porcupines had a disappointing tour, failing to win any of their four matches.

Kotoko lost twice to Al Hilal Omdurman, as well as to Simba, before drawing with Al Khatourn in their final game.

New manager, Seydou Zerbo who replaced Prosper Narteh is still in search of his first win after managing three games since his appointment.

Following their arrival, the club will now prepare for their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg against Rail Club de Kadiogo of Burkina Faso on September 9.

