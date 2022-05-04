Asante Kotoko attacker Andy Kumi ready to push to leave club

Andy Kumi wants to leave Kotoko

Andy Kumi is reportedly ready to try push for a move away from Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko at end of the 2021/22 season.

The 23-year-old is yet to make any appearance for the Porcupine Warriors this term after failing to impress coach Prosper Narteh and his technical handlers.



He was a key member under former coach Mariano Barreto but has not been able to convince coach Narteh so far.



Kumi is believed to have informed his management to get him another club, possibly a loan spell away from Kotoko

According to reports, the forward is likely to leave the league leaders at the end of the season with several clubs interested in acquiring his services.



Following the impressive displays by Cameroonian pair Frank Mbella Etouga and Georges Mfegue have affected the chances of Kumi to feature for the club.



Kotoko have other attacking options with the likes of Samuel Boateng, Stephen Amankona, Solomon Sarfo Taylor and Evans Adomako all fighting for game time.