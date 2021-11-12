Asante Kotoko beat Gold Stars 1-0 in 3rd straight win of the season

Asante Kotoko players celebrating with the Isaac Oppong

Asante Kotoko recorded their 3rd consecutive victory of the season after beating Bibiani Gold Stars in their away fixture played on Friday at the Dun’s Park.

The hosts were in to torment the Porcupine Warriors as their fans thronged the park in their numbers to support the club.



From the blast of the whistle, Gold Stars dominated both ball possession and had more goal scoring opportunities in the game.



However, the hosts were unable convert their chances into goals and they paid dearly for it in the second half.



Coach Prosper Narteh’s charges came into the second half with a different approach as they operated more on the flanks.



Isaac Oppong was more lethal up front as the ball was in his path often.

The young lad who joined Kotoko from Division 2 scored his second goal of the season as he scored a classic goal after Samuel Boateng was tripped by his marker giving him the opportunity to place the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Ansah Fofro.



Gold Stars tried to restore parity but the Porcupines were solid in defense.



In the dying minutes of the game, Gold Stars had a great chance to level up but their striker’s shot was saved by Razak Abalora.



Asante Kotoko have now extended their lead at the top of the table to 12 points, 6 points adrift King Faisal who are 2nd.



