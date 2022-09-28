3
Asante Kotoko beat Nsoatreman 2-1 to earn first three points of the season

Stephen Amankona CK.jfif Stephen Amankona scored the first goal

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Defending champions Asante Kotoko picked up their first three points as they beat Nsoatreman 2-1 in their outstanding fixture in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League

Stephen Amankona put the Porcupine Warriors in front in the 15th minute at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The winger won a penalty after he was brought down in the box and he stepped up to score from the spot.

Kotoko’s Ugandan import, Mukwala was wasteful up front as he had some near misses in the game.

Mohammed Gargo’s side who were playing as the away team barely created a chance in the game.

After recess, Isaac Oppong scored a brilliant solo goal to double the lead for Asante Kotoko in the 47th minute.

Five minutes later, Philip Ofori got a consolation goal for Nsoatreman from a cross which was whipped in with Danlad Ibrahim failing to clear his lines.

The wins give Asante Kotoko 4 points after playing two matches in the league.

The Porcupine Warriors played a 1-1 stalemate with rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

With one outstanding game at hand. Kotoko will play as guests to city rivals King Faisal Babes on matchday four at the Baba Yara Stadium once again this weekend.

