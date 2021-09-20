Asante Kotoko begin pre-season training today ahead of the new season

Asante Kotoko is expected to start their training today

Asante Kotoko SC will begin their pre-season training on Monday, 20 September 2021, ahead of the upcoming football season.

The Porcupine Warriors are expected to report at the team’s training Complex at Adako Jachie this afternoon from 3 pm.



New gaffer Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum will be present to commence his reign as head coach at the training grounds.



Dr Ogum was announced as the new coach of Kotoko on Saturday as he replaced Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto Jeronimo who parted ways with the club on mutual termination.

The team will start the training without former captain Felix Annan for the first time in about ten years after leaving the club also on mutual termination.



New signings Richmond Nii Lamptey and Maxwell Agyemang, who joined from Inter Allies FC and Mighty Royals FC, respectively, are expected to begin their new life.



The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League campaign has been scheduled to kick off on Friday, 29 October 2021.