Asante Kotoko begin pre-season without 'substantive' head coach

Asante Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is today August 8, 2022, beginning pre-season without a substantive head coach.

Prosper Narteh Ogum who led the side to annex the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League left the side after just a season with the club.



According to reports, Narteh Ogum was not happy with the treatment of the management.



However, Ogum's resignation is yet to be made official by the club.



Kotoko will arrive in Accra today to begin their pre-season ahead of the new season.

The Reds will fly to Turkey to prepare for the upcoming season where they will play against Nigeria champions, Rivers United.



It is expected that assistant coach, Abdul Ghazali will lead the side through pre-season until a new coach is appointed.



Former Burkina Faso coach, Kamou Malo has been linked to the club ahead of the new season with a $1000 monthly salary.



Prosper Narteh Ogum signed a two-year deal before the start of the 2021/22 season from West African Football Academy [WAFA].