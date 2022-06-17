0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko board chairman opposes sale of Franck Etouga Mbella

Etouga Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko win GPL

Asante Kotoko to play in CAF Champions League

Etouga sets sights on Ishmael Addo's record

Asante Kotoko board chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei has insisted that the club will not cash in on top striker, Franck Mbella Etouga at the end of the season.

The Porcupines will represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League after winning the Ghana Premier League.

In an interview with Akoma FM, the business mogul said adding more quality to the team as they prepare for the Champion League is the way to go.

“As we participate in Africa, we can't go without Mbella. We rather need more quality additions, so how can we sell our best player?" he said.

“We can't let him go, we will do all we can to keep him,” he added.

Meanwhile, Etouga's agent, Amadou Fontem Tigana, has held a successful meeting with Kotoko's Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah to discuss a potential transfer for his client.

The agent is also said to have a meeting with Udinese Sporting director, Pierpaolo Marino in Nigeria on Friday, June 17, 2022, over the sale of Mbella.

The 21-year-old joined Kotoko from Cameroonian topflight side, AS Fortuna de Mfou before the start of the current campaign.

The Asante Kotoko striker has been in blistering form since joining the club and currently leads the goal king race with 21 goals.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
NDC MP for Jomoro confirms she holds Ivorian citizenship - Report
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
Related Articles: