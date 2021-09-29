Asante Kotoko board reportedly against sacking of Emmanuel Gyamfi

Kotoko player, Emmanuel Gyamfi

A session of the Asante Kotoko board are said not to be interested in the termination of deputy captain Emmanuel Gyamfi’s contract.

The revolving door policy at the Porcupine Warriors is widely opened as management of the club is about to carry out a mass clear out of some players with Gyamfi no exception.



But according to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, a session of the club’s board has raised red flags about the termination of the deputy captain’s contract, insisting they cannot lose both Felix Annan and Gyamfi who are the leaders of the team.



However, the board has asked coach Dr Prosper Nartey Ogum to explain why he doesn’t want Gyamfi in his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Already dead wood such as Augustine Okrah, Felix Annan, Martin Antwi, Richard Senanu and Wahab Adams have already departed the club after their contracts expired with eight senior players expected to follow very soon.



Kotoko have already signed eight players namely Clinton Opoku, Richmond Lamptey, Maxwell Agyemang, Samuel Boateng, Isaac Oppong, Richard Boadu, Augustine Agyapong and Samuel Appiah.