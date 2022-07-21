Asante Kotoko break silence on Prosper Narteh Ogum's resignation

Asante Kotoko has confirmed the resignation of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum resigns - Oyerepa FM

FC Sheriff signs Mudasiru from Asante Kotoko



Asante Kotoko win 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League



Record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko have responded to reports that coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has resigned from the club.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, was reported to have resigned from his position as the head coach of Asante Kotoko after meeting the Board of the club.



Reacting to this news, the Administration and Operations Manager of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi confirmed that Prosper Narteh Ogum has resigned from his role but he is yet to submit his resignation letter.

“The coach has not formally written to the club about his resignation, but even when some members tried to persuade him to change his mind, his response was that his decision was final,” Dasoberi told the Daily Graphic.



He added that Prosper Narteh resigned from his position after his proposal to sign 17 new players was rejected by the Board.



“During the meeting with the board to discuss his report to the management, there was a disagreement over his request to sack 10 players and recruit 17 new players, including four centre-backs."



“It was at the point when some members of the board questioned the justification of some of his requests that Coach Prosper Ogum said he had a two-year contract but wanted to move on with his life, so the club must look for a new coach,” he added.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:









JE/KPE