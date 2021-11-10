‘Asante Kotoko can do wonders if this current squad is maintained’ - Moses Foh-Amoaning

Moses Foh-Amoaning was a member of the 2014 Presidential Commission of Enquiry

A member of the 2014 Commission of Enquiry, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has urged the management of Asante Kotoko to keep their current squad together for the next three years.



Asante Kotoko changed the technical bench and the playing body after replacing Mariano Barreto with Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum and signing 16 players in the just-ended transfer window.

The Porcupine Warriors currently leads the Ghana Premier League table after matchday two following victories against Legon Cities and Bechem United.



And according to lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, Asante Kotoko can dominate the local scene with many trophies if the current crop of players are kept together for close to three years.



“Asante Kotoko will only get a stabilized team if they keep this current squad for three or more years and invest in them; they will do wonders.”



“That will also help the club to be able to transfer the players for bigger fees in the future,” Foh-Amoaning told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM in an interview.