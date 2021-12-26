Asante Kotoko closing in on Konadu Yiadom and one other signing

Konadu Yiadom

Asante Kotoko are on the verge of signing two new players in the coming days, according to 442gh.com.

Negotiations with the two players including Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Dennis Nkrumah Korsah and WAFA's Konadu Yiadom are at an advanced stage.



Korsah, who was one of the standout players in the league suffered relegation with Ebusua Dwarfs last term and decided to stay with them despite his blistering form.



Yiadom left his mark under Prosper Ogum at the WAFA SC and is set to team up with his former manager for the second round of the season.

The arrival of Yiadom will offer countless options for Prosper Nartey Ogum thanks to the versatility of the main defensive duo.



Asante Kotoko have made a good start to the new season as they lie 3rd on the league table with 17 points after nine matches played so far.



The Porcupine Warriors will on coach Prosper Narteh's former side, WAFA on match week 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.