Asante Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Ogum urges players to bounce back after RTU defeat

Kotoko, Prosper Ogum Narteh Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, Asante Kotoko coach

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has charged his players to recover quickly from the defeat to Real Tamale United on matchday 25 of the Ghana Premier League. 

The league leaders maintained their eight point lead at the top of the table despite defeat to the Northern Blues on Sunday.

And coach Dr Ogum insists they are not under pressure but the players have to bounce back ahead of their game against Legon Cities.

“It’s not pressure time, we’ve come, we’ve lost," he told StarTimes after the game. "We have to accept the defeat and make sure that we stay focused and stay confident.

“We don’t have to lose our composure, we don’t have to lose our self belief. We have to go back and make sure that we get things done right.”

Ronald Frimpong got the first goal for the hosts after their player was brought down in the box and he scored from the spot.

RTU got their second goal in the second half when goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim failed to clear a cross and Victor Aidoo headed the ball to score for the northern giants.

Minutes later, Franck Mbella Etouga was brought down in the box and he was awarded a penalty and the Cameroonian scored his 17th goal of the season.

