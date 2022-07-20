Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum resigns - Reports

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has resigned from his role, Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM reports.
Prosper Narteh Ogum's reported resignation comes hours after an alleged meeting with the Board of Asante Kotoko.
The former WAFA coach joined the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League as the replacement for Portuguese manager, Mariano Barreto.
The 44-year-old manager ended Asante Kotoko's seven-year league drought after beating rivals Accra Hearts of Oak to win the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with 67 points.
"Breaking News: Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum resigns as Asante Kotoko Head Coach. Details on Highway Sports," Oyerepa FM tweeted on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
News about Prosper Narteh Ogum's resignation has come as a big surprise to Asante Kotoko fans who are waiting for the official confirmation of this news and the reason why they have lost their coach.
GhanaWeb will follow this story and update you as and when the details come.
