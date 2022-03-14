Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh provides injury update on two key defenders

Asante Kotoko left back , Imoro Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has provided an injury update on defending duo of Abdul Ganiu and Imoro Ibrahim.

The pair picked up injuries in Kotoko’s 5-0 heavy defeat over Bibiani Goldstars in matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League.



Goals from George Mfegue (brace), Augustine Agyapong, Frank Mbella, and Samuel Boateng settled the encounter on Sunday.



Ganiyu, who was supposed to partner Yusif Mubarik at the heart of defense missed the game after picking a knock during the warm-up.



Meanwhile, Imoro Ibrahim had to be subbed off in the 69th minute after sustaining an injury.



Giving an update on the pair injuries, the former WAFA coach said, “Ganiu could have played but he had some discomfort after the warm-up and we had to rest him,”

“He’s played a lot of games and sometimes the best option is to give such players rest and that’s what did. It’s not that serious.”



Narteh continued: “For Imoro, I don’t know yet. But I have spoken to the medical team and they will provide me with any information by Monday evening.”



Asante Kotoko’s next three games are against Eleven Wonders at Techiman, Karela United, and then King Faisal in Kumasi.



Watch Prosper Narteh post match below



