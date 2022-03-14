0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh provides injury update on two key defenders

Imoro Ibrahim Asante Kotoko left back , Imoro Ibrahim

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has provided an injury update on defending duo of Abdul Ganiu and Imoro Ibrahim.

The pair picked up injuries in Kotoko’s 5-0 heavy defeat over Bibiani Goldstars in matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League.

Goals from George Mfegue (brace), Augustine Agyapong, Frank Mbella, and Samuel Boateng settled the encounter on Sunday.

Ganiyu, who was supposed to partner Yusif Mubarik at the heart of defense missed the game after picking a knock during the warm-up.

Meanwhile, Imoro Ibrahim had to be subbed off in the 69th minute after sustaining an injury.

Giving an update on the pair injuries, the former WAFA coach said, “Ganiu could have played but he had some discomfort after the warm-up and we had to rest him,”

“He’s played a lot of games and sometimes the best option is to give such players rest and that’s what did. It’s not that serious.”

Narteh continued: “For Imoro, I don’t know yet. But I have spoken to the medical team and they will provide me with any information by Monday evening.”

Asante Kotoko’s next three games are against Eleven Wonders at Techiman, Karela United, and then King Faisal in Kumasi.

Watch Prosper Narteh post match below

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alhassan Suhuyini storms out of chamber, Majority hoots at him
Judgment on Barker-Vormawor's bail application to be delivered on Wednesday
Be bold and drop Jordan Ayew - Otto Addo told
Late twist as Mohammed Salisu rejects Black Stars call up again - Report
I gave my mother details of my properties before liposuction surgery – Kisa Gbekle
Afia Schwarzenegger slaps man at father's funeral
Two dead in accident at Odododiodio
Barker-Vormawor fell into the hands of people already looking for him - Martin Amidu
Bride in coma, as groom crashes to death on his way to their wedding
Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Partey, Djiku on target for respective clubs
Related Articles: