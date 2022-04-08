Asante Kotoko coach out with 20-man squad for Super Clash on Sunday

0
Fri, 8 Apr 2022

Ghana Premier League giant Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has named his 20-man squad for the crucial encounter against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak SC. 

The 2021-22 Ghana Premier League leaders will host the Rainbow Boys in the 2022 Super Clash in the second round of the season at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The two teams will not only battle for three points but also supremacy and bragging right as they square this weekend.

Sunday’s Super Clash between the two most glamorous clubs in the country will Kickoff at 6pm.

Below is the list:

1.Danlad Ibrahim

2 Kwame Baah

3 Christopher Nettey

4 Augustin Agyapong

5.Patrick Asmah

6.Ibrahim Imoro

7.Maxwell Agyeman

8 Justice Blay

9.Yusif Mubarik

10.Mudasiru Salifu

11.Sherif Mohammed

12.Richard Boadu

13.Emmanuel Keyeke

14.Fabio Gama

15.Stephen Amankona

16.Dickson Affuakwah

17.Evans Adomako

1 8.George Mfege

19.Frank Etouga

20.Samuel Boateng

The first leg clash between the two teams at the Accra Sports Stadium ended goalless as both sides failed to score.

However, Kotoko will be hoping for a revenge following their 2022 President’s Cup defeat to the Phobians.


