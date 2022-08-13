Asante Kotoko completes the signing of Karela United player

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Karela United defender Augustine Randolph ahead of the 2022/23 season.
The right-back has signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors.
Randolph is currently in the camp of the Black Galaxies of Ghana. He was in action when Ghana defeated Benin 3-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday in the CHAN Qualifiers.
Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be looking to defend their 2021/2022 title and improve on their performance at the CAF Champions League.
The 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League is expected to begin in September.
The Porcupine Warriors will be participating in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League, after being paired with RC Kadiogo of Burkina Faso in the first preliminary round slated for next month.
- CAS temporarily lifts GFA ban on Richmond Lamptey
- Kotoko legend unhappy with Coach Prosper Narteh's resignation ahead of Africa campaign
- Asante Kotoko announce signing of Cameroonian goalkeeper Moise D'Assise
- Fatau Dauda lifts lid on failed Asante Kotoko move
- Kotoko needs proper recruitment for Africa - Michael Akuffo
- Read all related articles