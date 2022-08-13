0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko completes the signing of Karela United player

Augustine Randolph 98765687989 Defender Augustine Randolph

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Karela United defender Augustine Randolph ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The right-back has signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors.

Randolph is currently in the camp of the Black Galaxies of Ghana. He was in action when Ghana defeated Benin 3-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday in the CHAN Qualifiers.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be looking to defend their 2021/2022 title and improve on their performance at the CAF Champions League.

The 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League is expected to begin in September.

The Porcupine Warriors will be participating in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League, after being paired with RC Kadiogo of Burkina Faso in the first preliminary round slated for next month.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
Prempeh I: The 26-year-old King who protected the Ashanti sovereignty
Massive shake up to hit GRA
Qualified relatives to replace Police Officers who die on duty – IGP
'Daughter of Maame Water' dares Asamoah Gyan to take her on
Evans Nimako slams Martin Amidu
Related Articles: