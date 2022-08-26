0
Asante Kotoko completes training ahead of Al Hilal friendly

FbB1Zt0WIAA I F Kotoko to play Al Hilal in a friendly match

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Porcupine Warriors completed their training today in Sudan ahead of Al Hilal friendly game. The training was supervised by Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo and assisted by his backroom staff.

Al Hilal beat the Porcupine Warriors 2-0 in the first friendly game played at the Al Hilal Stadium. The game was intense and balanced but Al Hilal took their chances.

The Kumasi-based club will be using some of their new signings in their game against Al Hilal on Friday.

Al Hilal, is a Sudanese football club based in Omdurman that competes in the Sudan Premier League. They have won 29 Sudan Premier League titles and 7 Sudan Cup trophies.

The Porcupine Warriors will play two additional friendlies, one against Tanzanian club Simba SC and a yet-to-be-named club before travelling to Ghana to gear up for the start of the new football season.

