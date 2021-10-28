Asante Kotoko confirm signing goalkeeper Abdul Rafiu Yakubu on a three-year deal

Goalkeeper, Abdul Rafiu Yakubu

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of goalkeeper Abdul Rafiu Yakubu ahead of the new season.

The young shot-stopper signed a three-year deal until 2024.



The lanky goalkeeper has joined the Porcupine Warriors from Division One League outfit Wa Suntaa Sporting Club for an undisclosed fee.



Rafiu Yakubu had a stint with Division One League side Nkoranza Warriors SC before switching to join Wa Suntaa SC in the second half of last term.

He was one of the highly-rated goalkeepers in the Ghanaian second-tier league zone 1 with Wa Suntaa SC.



Rafiu Yakubu becomes the sixteenth signing of Asante Kotoko after Clinton Opoku, Stephen Amankona, Richmond Lamptey, Maxwell Agyemang, Samuel Boateng, Isaac Oppong, Richard Boadu, Dickson Afoakwa, Augustine Agyapong, Sheriff Mohammed, Samuel Appiah, Joseph Amoako, Charles Owusu, George Mfegue Omgba and Mbella Etouga Thiery.



Meanwhile, Kotoko begin their journey for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League with an away game against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.