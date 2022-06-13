0
Asante Kotoko crowned league champions after beating Elmina Sharks

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Asante Kotoko handed a heavy 3-0 defeat to relegated Elmina Sharks in their Ghana Premier League match day 33 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday evening.

The champions started the game on the front foot causing all manner of problems for the Elmina Sharks back line but could not find the breakthrough.

Maxwell Agyemang headed wide an Imoro Ibrahim corner kick in the 6th minute after which Imoro, Etouga and Christopher Nettey combined but the shot was blocked.

The champions kept on knocking for the opening goal and it did finally arrive in the 25th minute through the cultured left foot of Imoro Ibrahim.

Fabio Gama weaved his way into the penalty box but was brought down and from about 25 yards the former Karela United left-back curled home a  sumptuous free-kick beyond the wall and the goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

Two goals in the second half from George Mfegue sealed victory for the reds as they made it a memorable day.

