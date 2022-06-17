0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko defender Augustine Agyapong close to joining Serie A newcomers Lecce 

702b13060cf3327cd2bf1d5509b80917 L Augustine Agyapong

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko defender Augustine Agyapong is close to joining the newly-promoted Italian Serie A club Lecce.

It is said that talks between Kotoko and Lecce for Agyapong, who has impressed in the 2021-22 season, are far advanced.

Negotiations between Kotoko and US Lecce over Agyapong's transfer have advanced, with the Italian club proposing a lucrative offer to sign the young defender, according to Kickgh.

Agyapong shone in the Porcupine Warriors' championship victory, earning him a spot on the Ghana U-20 team for the WAFU Championship as well as the Tournoi Maurice Revello tournament in France.

The 18-year-old is currently regarded as one of Ghana's best full-backs.

He has made 13 appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the league.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
NPP MP ‘scolds’ Akufo-Addo, et al
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede