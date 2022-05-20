Asante Kotoko demands refund from GFA for postponing match against Ashantigold

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have written to the Ghana Football Association to reimburse the club's cost of preparing for their game against AshantiGold SC.



The Porcupine Warriors were expected to face The Miners on Thursday in week 29 fixture of the Ghana Premier League but the GFA decided to postpone the match at the last minute while Kotoko had already arrived in Obuasi.



In a communique released by Asante Kotoko, the club demanded a refund of the cost incurred in travelling and expenses made in preparation for the match.



The Porcupine Warriors also asked the Ghana FA to postpone all matches till their outstanding game against Ashantigold is honoured.

The announcement to postpone the match was made on Wednesday night [less than 24 hours to kickoff] whiles both teams were in camp and ready for action.



According to reports, the Ghana Police Service cautioned the GFA on the security threat the match poses at a time when AshantiGold have been demoted to Division Two for their involvement in match manipulation.



Read the full statement from Kotoko below:



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/275/27561516.jpg