Asante Kotoko deserve to win GPL title - Sarfo Gyamfi

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi says the club deserves to win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title following the hard work they put in weekly.

The Porcupine Warriors emerged as league winners with three matches left to play until the end of the season.



After a 1-1 draw with Ashanti Gold last Thursday at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Kotoko sealed their 25th league title.



"Asante Kotoko deserves to win the league from the hard work they put in," Gyamfi told Hot FM.



"Asante Kotoko must beef up the defence with two more central defenders, one right back and one left, also an additional midfielder."



Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum's side will be crowned champions with their 25th Premier League title on Sunday, June 12, 2022, when they host Elmina Sharks on match week 33.

By virtue of winning the league title, Kotoko will represent Ghana at next year's CAF Champions League.



