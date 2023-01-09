Asante Kotoko didn’t deserve the point against Olympics – Coach Yaw Preko

Accra Great Olympics coach, Yaw Preko was left massively disappointed on Sunday afternoon after his team conceded a very late goal in the clash against Asante Kotoko.
After scoring very early in the second half of the Ghana Premier League week 11 contest, Olympics looked set to pick a win as the team dominated the game.
However, in the 9th minute of injury time, Asante Kotoko scored to force the match to end in a 1-1 draw.
Speaking in his post-match interview, Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko said the Porcupine Warriors did not deserve to earn a point.
“This is a shadow Asante Kotoko and we should not be satisfied. This feels like a defeat to me.
“This job is unbelievable because Asante Kotoko does not deserve the point,” Coach Yaw Preko said.
At the end of the match, both teams settled for a point each and will hope to get back to winning ways in the next matchday.
- ‘Defeat to Accra Lions painful’ - Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu
- 2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 11: Match Report - Karela 0-0 RTU
- 2022/23 GPL Week 11 Match Preview - Bibiani Goldstars vs Aduana Stars
- 2022/23 GPL Week 11 Match Report – Nsoatreman FC 1 - 0 Samartex FC
- Accra Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko left dispirited after Kotoko draw
- Read all related articles