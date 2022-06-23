Asante Kotoko dismiss reports linking Imoro Ibrahim to Royal Antwerp

Asante Kotoko qualify for CAF Champions League
Hearts of Oak end 2021/2022 season outside top four
Asante Kotoko win 2021/2022 GPL
2021/2022 Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, have shutdown reports linking defender Imoro Ibrahim to Belgian club Royal Antwerp.
The Porcupine Warriors were reported to have agreed to a deal with Royal Antwerp worth €50,000 for a season-loan deal and €200,000 for a permanent deal should the player impress.
Reacting to these reports in a Twitter post, Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, stated that the club have not received any offers from Royal Antwerp for Imoro Ibrahim.
He also stated that they (Asante Kotoko) have not had any conversations with the Belgian club about Imoro Ibrahim.
"Asante Kotoko has not received any offer neither has Kotoko been engaged in any transfer discussions with the said club in respect to Imoro Ibrahim," David Obeng Nyarko wrote on Twitter.
Imoro Ibrahim enjoyed a fantastic season after scoring two goals and providing eight assists in 27 appearances for Asante Kotoko in the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.
JE/BOG
- Nsoatreman FC planning to strengthen squad for debut Ghana Premier League season
- Ampem Darkoa Ladies get GH₵50,000 from Otumfuo ahead of Africa campaign
- MTN FA Cup: 6 players expected to light up the final in Kumasi
- CK Akonnor advises Asante Kotoko against the sale of Franck Etouga
- Four most controversial Ghanaian football administrators
- Read all related articles