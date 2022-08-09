2
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko draw RC Kadiogo in preliminary round of CAF Champions League

Asante Kotoko Pull Out Of GHALCA Top 6 Tournament.png Asante Kotoko

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko have drawn Burkinabe side, Rail Club de Kadiogo in their CAF Champions League preliminary round.

The 2022/2023 Champions League Preliminary Rounds draw was held in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, 09 August 2022.

Kotoko will visit Kadiogo for the first leg on September 09/11 before hosting the West African side in Kumasi on September 16/18 2022.

The winner of the tie will face either Gaborone of Bostwana or Congolese side, AS Vita Club.

According to CAF, the second-round games will be played in October.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are set to embark on a pre-season tour in Turkey ahead of the new season.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Related Articles: