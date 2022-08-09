Asante Kotoko draw RC Kadiogo in preliminary round of CAF Champions League

Asante Kotoko

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko have drawn Burkinabe side, Rail Club de Kadiogo in their CAF Champions League preliminary round.

The 2022/2023 Champions League Preliminary Rounds draw was held in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, 09 August 2022.



Kotoko will visit Kadiogo for the first leg on September 09/11 before hosting the West African side in Kumasi on September 16/18 2022.



The winner of the tie will face either Gaborone of Bostwana or Congolese side, AS Vita Club.

According to CAF, the second-round games will be played in October.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are set to embark on a pre-season tour in Turkey ahead of the new season.



EE/KPE