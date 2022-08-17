Asante Kotoko extends contract with Ibrahim Danlad for 2 years

Goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad and Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

2021/2022 Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko have announced the contract extension of first-choice goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad.

Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has signed a two-year contract which will keep him at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi till the summer of 2024.



"It’s a DAN deal for the LAD Ibrahim, who extends his stay for a further two years," Asante Kotoko tweeted.



The Black Galaxies goalkeeper was reported to have agreed to a deal with Al Hilal of Sudan as his previous contract with the Porcupines was expected to run out in December 2022.



The new announcement means that Kotoko fans will continue to see the young goalkeeper in the red colours for the next two football seasons.

Danlad became an integral figure for Kotoko after aiding to the Ghana Premier League triumph for the first time in eight years, having made 20 appearances.



He kept 12 clean sheets and conceded 12 goals in 20 appearances for Asante Kotoko in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



