Asante Kotoko fans call for the dismissal of Dr Kwame Kyei

Asante Kotoko board chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei

Some fans of Asante Kotoko have called for the sacking of their board chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, following rumours of constructing a new stadium for his Division One Club, Nations FC.

Dr Kwame Kyei, who serves as the board chairman of Kotoko, is alleged to have invested huge sums of money in constructing an ultra-modern infrastructure named after him as 'Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.'



The Kwame Kyei Sports Complex has a standardized football pitch, seating space for fans and VIPs, and a well-furnished locker room.



Asante Kotoko have been struggling to construct a stadium of its own. The Porcupine Warriors use Baba Yara Sports Stadium as their home venue.



Although the club's CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has stated that it would take the contribution of 100,000 supporters to pay $100 each for the construction of the stadium, little has been done to make it a reality.



According to many fans of Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei's investment in the Nations League is a conflict of interest since he is the board chair of Kotoko.

However, a section of the fans have defended the Kotoko board chairman as being a good businessman since the life patron of the club has failed to construct a stadium for Kotoko.



Read some of the comments below





You people just talk anyhow, what's the crime of Kwame Kyei for investing in his Son's property? The owner of the club who isn't investing in his own property dea u re afraid to talk about it. https://t.co/GwtJkdyhtE — Mohammed ???????? (@momo_tunkara) October 3, 2022

Which task are you talking about bro? Do you know the mileage that the team @AsanteKotoko_SC has given him? Even if is not Kotoko anka na menim Dr Kwame Kyei oo — OH_THIAGO_SILVA_ADDICT_AK-0002875 (@collwus) October 3, 2022

Dr Kwame Kyei wants his name stays relevant oo thus why he find it difficult to resign as @AsanteKotoko_SC Board Chairman! Hard Truth! And you don't need science and data biaaa to tell you this on less you're a hypocrite! https://t.co/SdNMVMs9Sw — OH_THIAGO_SILVA_ADDICT_AK-0002875 (@collwus) October 3, 2022

I’m surprised they are not saying this. This is the problem at kotoko. Playing or working for kotoko isn’t a service like some fans see it. It’s A real job.



The profits the club makes goes into the pockets of those who put in the money. In the case the mgmn’t n board. Tragic — حياتي???????? (@KwabenaGenius) October 3, 2022

So people are going after Mr. Kwame Kyei after seeing this? This is his personal property. Even if it takes 50 years to recover his cost, it doesn't matter. He can will to his children. No person who understands business would invest their money into Kotoko with a 3-year mandate. pic.twitter.com/2iCQEE4BnP — ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????©✍???? (@domynych) October 3, 2022

I disagree with you on some level,Kwame Kyei has been poor with his administration in terms of infrastructure but to his use his hard earned money to build infrastructure for kotoko is not possible when he know he can be removed by the club owner. — Kwame Oduro_AK-0003490 (@ohenebakwame) October 3, 2022

Chief Seidu Adamu I disagree with you Kotoko don't belongs to Dr Kwame Kyei, he's only a board member pls argue well!! — SEKYIHUGHES (@EboGorman) October 3, 2022

The Asempa crew always slept at Dr. Kwame 86 billion Kyei alias Zeba and known as killer Mali sports hotel and its the reason why they see nothing good about NYA! ???? — Hajj Mustapha (@HajjMustapha11) October 3, 2022

Dr. Kwame Kyei must go some of us don't need your service again disgrace nkoaaaa — BENJAMIN ASANTE AK0007140 (@Benjami90226223) October 3, 2022

I guess he should then resign from the board. Nobody has asked him to use his money. Kindly check from the financial statements of his team and see how the renovations at Abrankese hae been treated. It will treated as loans from Kwame Kyei or a Bank or any of his companies. https://t.co/kDU6ewIR2p — Emmanuel K. Nkansah (@NkansahEmma) October 3, 2022

It seems u r getting things wrong here,this is Kwame Kyei's property,kotoko is not his property,how do I expect him to invest in something dat he won't be in charge forever,plss come again https://t.co/d25n5tN0AC — Krobea AK-0000416 (@Ericbless20) October 3, 2022

