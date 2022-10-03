5
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko fans call for the dismissal of Dr Kwame Kyei

Kwame Kyei22 Asante Kotoko board chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some fans of Asante Kotoko have called for the sacking of their board chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, following rumours of constructing a new stadium for his Division One Club, Nations FC.

Dr Kwame Kyei, who serves as the board chairman of Kotoko, is alleged to have invested huge sums of money in constructing an ultra-modern infrastructure named after him as 'Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.'

The Kwame Kyei Sports Complex has a standardized football pitch, seating space for fans and VIPs, and a well-furnished locker room.

Asante Kotoko have been struggling to construct a stadium of its own. The Porcupine Warriors use Baba Yara Sports Stadium as their home venue.

Although the club's CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has stated that it would take the contribution of 100,000 supporters to pay $100 each for the construction of the stadium, little has been done to make it a reality.

According to many fans of Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei's investment in the Nations League is a conflict of interest since he is the board chair of Kotoko.

However, a section of the fans have defended the Kotoko board chairman as being a good businessman since the life patron of the club has failed to construct a stadium for Kotoko.

Read some of the comments below



















JNA/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
Related Articles: