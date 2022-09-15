0
Asante Kotoko fans charged to fill Baba Yara Stadium for RC Kadiogo clash

Kotoko Fans 750x380 1 A photo of Asante Kotoko fans at the stadium

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko board member, Evelyn Nsiah Asare has charged supporters to pack the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon and create an intimidating atmosphere for the club's CAF Champions League match against RC Kadiogo.

Kotoko are favourites to progress to the second round after beating the Burkinabe champions 1-0 in the first leg of the preliminary round last Monday thanks to Isaac Oppong's late strike.

“What I am scared of is the fact that the second leg is taking place at our home ground because if you’re not lucky and they [Kadiogo] score one, you could be in trouble.

“So, we should be able to fill the park, so then we the supporters will be regarded as the twelfth player on the day to support the players. We congratulate the players, management, and the technical team. They have all done extremely well,” Evelyn Nsiah Asare said.

The game is set to begin at 3 p.m. local time.

The winner of this tie will face the winner of the clash between Gaborone United and AS Vita Club in the second round.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
