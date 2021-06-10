Asante Kotoko fans donate to players ahead of Inter Allies clash

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko players have been tasked to finish the season strongly by one of the supporters' groups who on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, made a donation to them.

The players received football equipment from the group known as the Loyal Red Army at Adako Jachie.



The equipment includes two mowers which will ensure that their training pitch is in good condition at all times.



The items were received by coach Mariano Barreto and captain Felix Annan who both expressed gratitude.



The group led by its President had earlier donated 2,000 cedis to a former player of the club Kwabena Menkwah.

The Loyal Royal Army is one of the popular supporters' groups and is known for bussing members to the stadium to support the club.



Kotoko's next game is on Monday against Inter Allies in Dawu.



The club is chasing the double this season as they occupy the second spot in the league are in round 32 of the MTN FA Cup.