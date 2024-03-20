Asante Kotoko goalie Frederick Asare trains with Black Stars teammates ahead of Nigeria friendly

Frederick Asare

Highly-rated Asante Kotoko shot-stopper Frederick Asare took part in the Black Stars’ first training session in Morocco on Tuesday evening.

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper is one of two players selected from the local league to help the Black Stars in their upcoming games during the March international break.



Having reported to the camp of the Black Stars on Tuesday, the goalie took part in the national team’s first training session in Marrakesh ahead of the upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.



The other Ghana Premier League player in the Ghana squad for the March international break is Nurudeen Abdulai.

Ghana’s game against Nigeria is scheduled to be played on Friday, March 22. The Black Stars will then proceed to battle Uganda on March 26, before players disperse to their various clubs.



