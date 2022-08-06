Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim signs one-year contract extension

Danlad Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has extended his stay with the club ahead of the new season, Footballghana.com can report.

He signed a one-year extension with the Porcupine Warriors, keeping him at the club until 2023.



The Black Galaxies shot stopper contract was due to expire in December 2022 but he extended his deal ahead of the start of the season.



The 19-year-old claimed the number spot of the club last term following the departure of Razak Abalora to Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol in January 2022.



Danlad became an integral figure for Kotoko after aiding to the Ghana Premier League triumph for the first time in eight years having made 20 appearances.

He managed to keep 12 clean sheets and conceded just 12 goals in the process making the Ghanaian giants the best defensive side at the end of the season.



Danlad is presently the first-choice goalkeeper for the home based Ghana national team that have booked their place in the final round of the CHAN 2022 qualifications.



The former Ghana U17 shot stopper kept clean sheets in the back-to-back matches against Benin last month in the preliminary round of the qualifiers.