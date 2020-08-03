Sports News

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad is open to a move to Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Asante Kotoko SC goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad has said he is open to crossing carpet to join bitterest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the future.

Danlad, 17, said he is not against the idea of joining Accra Hearts of Oak debunking earlier reports that he will never play for the Phobians.



The former Ghana U-17 and now U-20 and U-23 shot stopper is currently on loan at Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea.



"I want to use this platform to clear something on this big platform I haven’t said anywhere that I won’t ever play for Accra Hearts of Oak [because] I am professional player," he told Joy FM.

"What I said was that I have a contract with Asante Kotoko so any team that brings a good contract and Kotoko don’t allow me to go and if the contract is good for me definitely I will move to any club that comes on board for me.



"I don’t have any intention of never playing for Hearts of Oak. [As I said I’m a professional player now enjoying good life at Kotoko because they have helped me a lot in my career and I can’t disappoint them," he added.

