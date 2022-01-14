Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora completes move to Moldovan champions FC Sheriff

Razak Abalora

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora has completed his move to FC Sheriff, signing a three-year contract with the Moldovan champions.

Ghanasoccernet.com understands that Abalora will be unveiled in the coming days and start training with his new club who hogged international headlines this season after beating Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League.



He becomes the third Ghanaian on the club's roster, joining midfielder Edmund Addo who is in Cameroon with the Black Stars for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



And then forward Abdul Basit Khalid who has contributed to 10 goals (scoring 7 and assisting 3) this season.



The former WAFA SC and Azam FC shot-stopper has been integral to Kotoko since he joined them in October 2020 on a free transfer.

Abalora made 27 appearances in the Red shirt last season where he kept 13 clean sheets and conceded 18 goals in the process.



He played 9 matches in the Ghana Premier League this campaign and has managed to keep 5 clean sheets and conceded 6 goals.



The highly-rated goalkeeper has four caps for the Black Stars since making his debut on 12 October 2020 in 5-1 win against Qatar in an international friendly.