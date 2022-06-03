Asante Kotoko have won Ghana Premier League 24 times not 26 - Historian claims

Asante Kotoko win 2021/2022 GPL

Asante Kotoko share spoils with Ashanti Gold



Kotoko win GPL with three matches to spare



Ghanaian football historian, Bright Yeboah Taylor, has clarified that Asante Kotoko have won their 24th League title and not the 26th after the Reds were crown winners of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko were crown champions of the current campaign after a one-all draw against Ashanti Gold on Thursday, June 3, 2022.



The Reds fans celebrated what they claim to be their 26th league triumph.



However, BYT as he is commonly known has said Kotoko have won 24 league titles instead.



"The Porcupine Warriors in the old division won 17 league titles and their 7th Premier League title after winning the 2021-22 league season making it 24 league titles," he stated.



He clarified that there are two titles that are mistakenly added to the Reds league title numbers. The two titles were won in 1967/1968 and the 2018 Normalization Special competition.





He explained that the 1967/1968 season was one season and not a separate season as many credit Kotoko as champions in 1967 and 1968.



"The 1967 and 1968 league titles credited to Asante Kotoko on various sites are not separate league seasons but a single season (1967-68)."



"Kotoko was crowned as league winners of the 1967-68 season and not twice in both 1967 and 1968. It was a single season. The 1967-68 season is the longest season yet abridged. It started on 1st February 1967 and ended on 20th September 1968."



BYT also explained why 1967/68 is mostly separated.







"Kumasi Asante Kotoko were league leaders when the league went on a long break and were eventually declared winners by the end of the abridged league due to climatic conditions at the time and administrative problems."



"The league was suspended after the first round in March 1968. At the end of the first round, Asante Kotoko were leading with 33 points, followed by the unbeaten Great Olympics with 29 points."



After a long beak, "the 1967-68 league resumed in the second round from match-day 19 where the first round ended after the knockout and Asante Kotoko with few games to go was leading the table with 47 points while the second-placed team, Accra Hearts of Oak followed with 41 points.



Regarding the Normalization tournament, BYT said it was a competition introduced to keep the clubs active during the normalisation period and not an official league season.

"The 2019 Normalization Special Competition was not a Ghana Premier League (official) which is why Wa All-Stars did not demote by the Association after failing to participate. It was a special competition on its own even though the winners of the competition represent Ghana in Africa."



All Asante Kotoko 24 League titles by season according to BYT



1.1959-60



2.1963-64



3.1964-65



4.1967-68



5.1969-70



6.1972



7.1975

8.1980



9.1981



10.1982



11.1983



12.1985-86



13.1987



14.1988-89



15.1990-91



16.1992

17.1993



18.2003



19.2005



20.2007-08



21.2011-12



22.2012-13



23.2013-14



24.2021-22