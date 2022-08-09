4
Asante Kotoko hold talks with Sulley Muntari - Reports

Sulley Muntari Ii Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak are set to lose legendary Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari to Asante Kotoko.

Sulley Muntari's six-month contract with the Phobians has expired, but Hearts are yet to open extension talks with the 37-year-old.

However, GHANASoccernet.com has gathered Asante Kotoko have held three meetings with the former AC Milan and Inter star.

Asante Kotoko is beefing up their squad ahead of the 2022/23 season as they prepare for the CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors will be looking at adding the experienced midfielder to their fold especially with Africa being a priority.

Asante Kotoko has already signed Accra Lions goalkeeper Fredrick Asare and Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala.

The Kumasi-based based outfit opened pre-season on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 and will travel to Turkey to continue preparations next season.

Sulley Muntari won the FA Cup and the President Cup in his short spell at Hearts of Oak.

