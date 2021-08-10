Asante Kotoko in advanced talks with Coach Dr Prosper Narh

WAFA coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko has opened talks with WAFA coach Prosper Narteh ahead of a potential move to the club next season GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

The West Africa Football Academy head coach has been contacted by the management of the club to take over from Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto who is currently on his way out of the club.



Barreto is likely to be sacked over his recent rants in the media about the club which has angered the Kotoko fans and faithful with his utterances described as inappropriate and insulting.



The Portuguese has returned to his native country for holidays and is unlikely to return for next season, sources close to the club have indicated.



The Porcupine Warriors are already planning ahead of the new season without Coach Mariano Barreto and have contacted Prosper Narteh, according to our source.



Insiders say Prosper Narteh has met with the club on two occasions with an agreement reached between the two parties.

The University of Cape Coast lecturer is close to agreeing to become the head coach of the Ghanaian giants next season.



The arrival of Dr. Narteh is likely to introduce changes in the technical team as he will be given the chance to appoint his own backroom staff and the current technical team of the club may be dispatched.



Coach Prosper Narteh guided WAFA to a third-place finish in the just ended Ghana Premier League season accumulating 56 points.



Dr Prince Narteh is currently on national duty with the Black Stars B at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram.