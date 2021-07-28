Asante Kotoko in talks to sign Elmina Sharks striker Benjamin Boateng - Reports

Benjamin Boateng in action for Elmina Sharks

Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Asante Kotoko are in talks with Elmina Sharks to sign striker Benjamin Boateng this summer according to reports.

The Porcupine Warriors ended their 2020/21 football season trophyless.



Ahead of the 2021/22 season, the club have begun recruitment and have identified the lanky forward as a priority.



The 21-year-old attacker played a vital role and scored some crucial goals for the club in their bid t maintain the Premier League status.

Boateng finished the season as the top scorer for the club with 9 goals and 4 man of the match accolades, and have attracted lots of clubs, both local and abroad.



The club will be hoping to unveil the player before they start their 2021/22 campaign.



Asante Kotoko lost the Premier League title to their rivals, Hearts of Oak.