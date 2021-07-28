0
Asante Kotoko in talks to sign Elmina Sharks striker Benjamin Boateng - Reports

E5094EC3 4903 4BE9 A754 93E20616E4E6 Benjamin Boateng.jpeg Benjamin Boateng in action for Elmina Sharks

Wed, 28 Jul 2021 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Asante Kotoko are in talks with Elmina Sharks to sign striker Benjamin Boateng this summer according to reports.

The Porcupine Warriors ended their 2020/21 football season trophyless.

Ahead of the 2021/22 season, the club have begun recruitment and have identified the lanky forward as a priority.

The 21-year-old attacker played a vital role and scored some crucial goals for the club in their bid t maintain the Premier League status.

Boateng finished the season as the top scorer for the club with 9 goals and 4 man of the match accolades, and have attracted lots of clubs, both local and abroad.

The club will be hoping to unveil the player before they start their 2021/22 campaign.

Asante Kotoko lost the Premier League title to their rivals, Hearts of Oak.

