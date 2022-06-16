0
Asante Kotoko interested in Medeama's Vincent Atinga

Vincent Atinga 596x400.png Vincent Atinga

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko are keen to bolster their defence ahead of next season's CAF Champions League.

The reds are interested in signing Medeama SC center-back Vincent Atinga before the start of next season.

Kotoko will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League and have started fortifying their squad before the competition starts in August.

The reds who have a very good working relationship with the Tarkwa-based club will in the coming days bid for the experienced centre-back.

Vincent Atinga has been very instrumental for the mauve and yellows since joining them in March 2021 for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

He played 14 matches for the team and scored  two goals all from the spot for his side in the 2020/2021 season

The former Hearts of Oak defender was a member of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations winning squad under coach Maxwell Konadu.

Atinga departed Hearts to Albanian side KF Tirana on a free transfer in July 2018 before later joining Qadsia SC and Al Shabab in Kuwait.

He has played 28 matches in the Ghana Premier League this season and scored 6 goals mostly from the spot.

