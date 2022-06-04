1
Asante Kotoko is set to sell seven players - Reports

Kotoko Champions 544x400 Asante Kotoko are champions of the 2021/2022 GPL

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko are set to announce the departure of seven players, according to reports in the local media.

The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League champions will be selling four of the players and sending the other three on loan.

Management of the Kumasi-based club has decided to freshen up the squad at the end of the season as they prepare for the CAF Champions League.

Asante Kotoko won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League after drawing 1-1 with regional rivals Ashantigold at the Len Clay Stadium.

According to the reports, Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama and Mudasiru's contract will be ending at the end of the season. The club is likely to give them a new contract due to their excellent performance in the league this season.

The seven players will be leaving the Kumasi-based club following a mixture of injuries and poor performances.

Asante Kotoko is currently preparing to take on Accra Great Olympics in their match week 32 encounter on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

