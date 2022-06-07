0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi labels Dr Kwame Kyei as the club's problem

JJAKSISU Dr Kwame Kyei

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko player Sarfo Gyamfi insists Executive Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei has been the problem of the club. 

Sarfo Gyamfi is known for his continuous criticisms of the club under the current leadership, but vented his spleen on Dr Kyei, claiming he is the reason the club has not progressed in recent times.

“Kwame Kyei has been Kotoko’s problem," said Sarfo Gyamfi on Hot FM.

Sarfo Gyamfi revealed he had tried to solve an alleged impasse between Dr Kyei and Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah in the past which was affecting the team.

“On my return from abroad when the board chairman was at loggerheads with the CEO Nana Yaw, I started a campaign to solve the problems but some people came to me to plead that I should not support Nana Yaw in Kotoko

”I vigorously supported him and spoke against the ills in our team. Colleague former player George Kennedy later came to me to tell me that I should go and apologize to Kwame Kyei because the Board Chairman feel peeved of what I am doing in Kotoko."

Asante Kotoko are new champions of the Ghana Premier League with two games remaining.

Under Dr Kwame Kyei the club has also won the FA Cup.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We’ll lose 2024 elections if it is based on public purse protection, corruption – Ken Agyapong
Maurice Ampaw says Wontumi is suing Afia Schwarzenegger
Wealth amassed by Sir John within three years was too much - Obiri Boahen
Manasseh shocked by lock-up of Medeama players at Nduom Stadium
Why Otto Addo made lot of changes in Black Stars team against Central African Republic
Alexandre Djiku ties the knot with his girlfriend in beautiful wedding ceremony
Why Tariq Lamptey is not a guaranteed starter for Black Stars
How daughter of exposed man predicted that her father wanted to use her for money rituals
Another Kumawood actor reported dead
Jon Benjamin never called Akufo-Addo arrogant, I lied - Blakk-Rasta