Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi shockingly claims ‘Juju’ helped club win this season’s league

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko legend, Sarfo Gyamfi revealed that black magic, popularly known as Juju, helped the club win the Ghana Premier League this season.

The Porcupine Warriors will be crowned champions on Sunday, following their final home game against the already-relegated Elmina Sharks.



Kotoko have been by far the best side in this season's competition, dominating from the start, and it's no surprise they clinched the title last week.



They won a crucial point in their regional rivals, AshantiGold's backyard to become champions for the record-extending 25th title.



But Gyamfi has shockingly credited the team's success to juju.



He told Accra-based CTV; "Black Magic (Juju) won the league for Asante Kotoko, we formed an operational to help the club spiritually, we contributed sometimes 50cedis or 100 cedes to help the club at weekly basis and I can say that this played a key role in our league victory."

Kotoko will represent Ghana at next season's CAF Champions League.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







