Asante Kotoko legend unhappy with Coach Prosper Narteh's resignation ahead of Africa campaign

Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum resigns as coach of Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko Legend, Frimpong Manso says coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum would have been the right person to lead the Porcupines ahead of their CAF Champions League preliminary round game against Rail Club du Kadiogo.

Coach Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum guided Asante Kotoko to win the Ghana Premier league title last season.



The former WAFA coach later tendered in his resignation some few weeks ago.



Asante Kotoko with just some few weeks to the first leg encounter against the Burkinabe club are without a head coach.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM Coach Frimpong Manso said he would have preferred Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum to be in charge of the game.



”The disadvantage Asante Kotoko have now is that time is not on their side. Looking at the time in which a new coach is coming in and the departure of certain key plays out of the team with even barely a month before the fixture, I think Kotoko have limited time to be able develop a formidable team in time”.



The Ghana Premier League champions will face the Burkinabe side in this two-legged fixture for a place in the next round of the competition.