Asante Kotoko make light work of Asokwa Deportivo in friendly clash

FeTZEgBXgAAy9vL.jpeg Kotoko player in action

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko defeated Division One League side Asokwa Deportivo in a friendly clash on Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors continue to prepare amid a court injunction which has plagued the season.

The Ghana Football Association will appear in court on Friday October 14 over its legal battle with Ashantigold.

The situation has led to an abrupt end to the 2022-23 campaign which has prompted the club to devise strategies to keep the players fit.

Today, the Ghanaian giants made light work on the second-tier club inflicting a 5-0 win in the clash.

Goals from Stephen Amankona, Steven Mukwala, and Enoch Morrison ensured Kotoko goes to recess with a 3-0 lead.

After the break, Nicholas Mensah and Samuel Boateng scored two additional goals to make 5-0 at the Adako Jachie Sports Complex.

