Asante Kotoko makes 100,000 cedis offer for Medeama's Richard Boadu

Asante Kotoko SC have tabled an offer of 100,000 cedis to Medeama SC for the services of midfielder Richard Boadu, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Porcupine Warriors and the Mauve and Yellows have been negotiating over a possible transfer of the midfielder, but they are yet to reach an agreement.



Medeama wants in excess of 150,000 cedis from the Ghanaian giants.



Kotoko on Wednesday made a counter-proposal to the Tarkwa-based club with a 100,000 offer for Boadu, and it has been circulating.

Boadu had an impressive campaign for Medeama in the Ghana Premier League this term, where he made 24 appearances and scored once.



His only goal of the season was against Kotoko at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



The 23-year-old is keen on donning the Red shirt for the upcoming season, but Medeama will only sanction his move for 150,000 cedis or more.